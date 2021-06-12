LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Brock Jones hit three home runs, Alex Williams pitched a complete game shutout, and No. 9 seed Stanford advanced to the College World Series with a 9-0 win over No. 8 seed Texas Tech in Game 2 of the Lubbock Super Regional on Saturday.

Jones went 3-for-5 and scored four runs. His solo home run in the first, grand slam in the sixth and solo shot in the eighth accounted for all six of his RBIs.

