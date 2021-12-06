AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Every Texas Longhorns offensive lineman on scholarship will get $50,000 annually for use of their name, image and likeness to support charitable causes, a new nonprofit entity announced Monday.
Horns with Heart said "The Pancake Factory" would start in August 2022. The organization said it hopes to expand the program to other football position groups and Longhorns athletes in the future. The name comes from the "pancake" blocks linemen sometimes do during play.
