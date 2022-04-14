HARPER - The Mason Punchers had revenge on their mind when they faced the Harper Longhorns Thursday night at the Harper Longhorn Baseball Field.
Harper stomped Mason, 16-6, on Friday, March 25, in Mason. Fast forward to Thursday, April 14, and the tables were turned. Mason scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning, defeating the Harper Longhorns, 19-5.
