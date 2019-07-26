Stephen Canty has already graduated from Tivy and left Kerrville, moving to Dallas to begin his collegiate soccer career at SMU.
But the former Antlers’ goalkeeper continues to receive accolades for his high-school accomplishments. On Friday morning, Tivy soccer coach Reece Zunker sent a press release from Top Drawer Soccer to the Daily Times. His former player had been named to the organization’s first-team, all-American team. Canty only allowed nine goals in 26 matches, helping the Antlers advances to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2004. He’s the first three-time, first-team, all-state selection in Tivy soccer history. He will play his first college soccer game on Aug. 30, when SMU hosts Lipscomb.
“(Tivy defensive coordinator) Jeremy Hickman always says you have to be obsessed with success — Stephen was that way,” Zunker said. “There was not one goal in training, games, scrimmages, or even straight shooting drills he didn’t take offense to. It almost hurt him to let a ball hit the back of the net, so he never took plays off. He absolutely has skill. But he utilized every part of that because he is obsessed with success. He’s the definition of TFND.”
