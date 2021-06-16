APTOPIX Red Sox Astros Baseball

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman throws to first for the out after fielding a ground ball by Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros third baseman Alex Bregman left a game Wednesday night against the Texas Rangers with a strained left quadriceps.

Bregman was injured in the first inning while running to first base when he grounded into a double play. He pulled up a few steps before first base and hobbled off the field after the play before heading to the clubhouse.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.