Former Kerrville athletes celebrate wins at University of Mary Hardin Baylor on Saturday night. From left are Hunter Taylor and his wife, Shay Smith Taylor, both former OLH students, and Jason Zirkel, a Tivy High School graduate.
Former Kerrville athletes celebrate wins at University of Mary Hardin Baylor on Saturday night. From left are Hunter Taylor and his wife, Shay Smith Taylor, both former OLH students, and Jason Zirkel, a Tivy High School graduate.
Tony Gallucci
Shay Taylor works the ball during Saturday’s match against Hardin-Simmons.
Several former Kerrville high school athletes are making names for themselves on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor soccer teams.
UMHB senior and former Our Lady of the Hills student Shay Smith Taylor played 90 minutes in the team’s historic win over Hardin-Simmons on Saturday, Oct. 22. This was UMHB’s first-ever win over the Cowgirls in a 24-year rivalry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.