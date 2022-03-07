SONORA —- The Sonora Tournament concluded for the Harper Longhorns with a 15-5 loss to the Ballinger Bearcats on Saturday.
It was only the second loss of the season for the Longhorns. Despite that, Jackson Davis had a big day. He hit a double and finished the game with two RBIs. Davis also recorded a stolen base. He ended up with one run scored.
