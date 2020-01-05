SAN ANTONIO— Early in the fourth quarter, Brooks McCoy and Trapper Pannell sprinted toward each other and executed a chest bump at the 10-yard line.
For the past week, the two Tivy seniors discussed how cool it would be to connect for a touchdown during the San Antonio All-Star Game. They reviewed the playbook one final time during the car ride to San Antonio on Saturday, searching for potential scoring opportunities.
So when they were on the field together with 11:30 left in the fourth quarter, they were ready.
Pannell received the snap; McCoy ran a deep vertical route. Pannell noticed McCoy had single coverage and immediately chucked a pass in his teammate’s direction.
“Me and Brooks, we have that chemistry,” Pannell said. “So I just lobbed it up.”
And McCoy hauled it in the back of the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown. He promptly celebrated his touchdown reception by chest-bumping his quarterback.
The score also triggered their team’s comeback, as Team Black erased an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 35-34 on Saturday at the Alamodome, punctuating a memorable day for Tivy’s three all-stars.
Senior placekicker Jared Zirkel, McCoy and Pannell entered the All-Star game with modest aspirations. Zirkel hoped to make all his field goals and extra points; McCoy set a goal to record three receptions and touchdown and Pannell just wanted to play well and avoid committing any tragic mistakes.
During the game, Zirkel nailed a 49-yard field goal; McCoy snagged five receptions for a game-high 75 yards and Pannell left the Alamodome carrying the game’s MVP trophy after completing 16 of 25 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns.
Needless to say, their performances on Saturday exceeded even their own expectations.
“It was awesome,” Pannell said after the game. “Especially sharing that (comeback) with Brooks. This was way more than I expected.”
Pannell especially enjoyed playing the fourth quarter. Team Black entered the fourth trailing, 34-16. Pannell’s pass to McCoy trimmed the deficit to 12. He then watched O’Connor’s David Dodd lead Team Black on another touchdown drive to make it a one-possession game. Team Black forced another stop and its coach, Clemens’ Jared Johnston, elected to play Pannell on the potential game-winning drive. Facing a fourth-and-7 at Team Black’s 41, Pannell eluded pressure and dragged a tackler for nine yards to pick up the first down. He then threaded a 50-yard pass to Roosevelt’s Rashod Owens on a post for the game-winning touchdown pass and secured MVP honors in the process.
After the game, McCoy found Pannell in the end zone and offered his congratulations:
“Kerrville boys showed out tonight,” he beamed to his quarterback.
Tivy’s three all stars will continue their football careers in college in the not-so-distant future. Zirkel has been committed to Georgia for six months, but Pannell is still mulling offers from UTEP, Sam Houston St and Incarnate Word. McCoy has an offer from West Texas A&M.
But on Saturday, McCoy was grateful he could play with Pannell one final time in high school
“Trapper balled out,” McCoy said. “It made my job a lot easier. He put it in the right spots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.