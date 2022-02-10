Harper Ladyhorns face Sabinal in Bi-District playoffs Monday
- Staff reports
-
-
-
The No. 16 Harper Ladyhorns have secured a position in the playoffs.
Harper will face Sabinal in a Bi-District Girls basketball game at 6 p.m on Monday, Feb. 14 at Leakey High School.
Harper finished the regular season with an overall record of 26-5. The Ladyhorns finished district play with a record of 10-2.
Harper finished second in their district after winning on the road against Goldthwaite, 46-37, Tuesday night.
