Early in September, Andres Castillo typed a message to the Tivy offensive line group chat.
“It’s a new week,” the senior left tackle reminded his fellow linemen. “Just keep getting better every day.”
Tivy’s offensive line needed the encouragement after the unit had struggled during the Antlers’ 14-13 season-opening loss to Dripping Springs on Aug. 31. Frankly, the night was a disaster offensively for the Antlers — they had only mustered 45 yards on the ground, and quarterback Trapper Pannell didn’t ever have enough time to pass in the pocket.
Castillo, though, didn’t let any of his fellow linemen despair. It was just one game, he reminded them. First, they were going to learn from the loss, and then they were going to find a way to get better.
Castillo’s leadership throughout that week delighted offensive line coach Adam Brackeen. After graduating four starting linemen from last year, Brackeen wondered how his only returning starter was going to respond to his new leadership role. Castillo had accomplished a lot during his Tivy career. He was the only sophomore lineman on varsity in 2017; he was the only Tivy lineman to receive 1st-team, all-district honors in 2018, but he’s never been much of a talker. At the 2018 football banquet, Brackeen joked that he might have said five words during the entire season.
“I am pretty quiet,” Castillo admitted. “I talk when I need to.”
He proved that after Tivy’s loss to Dripping Springs. He and the rest of the seniors on the offensive line (Tanner Likin, Matt Wienke and Eric Moore) informed the younger player they weren’t going to experience a bad senior year. Castillo’s willingness to address his teammates that week reminded Brackeen of one of most famous moments from the 2004 film, “Friday Night Lights,” when Permian’s Ivory Christian gave a passionate speech to his teammates during halftime of the state championship game after remaining silent during most of the film.
“(Christian) went ballistic in the locker room,” Brackeen said. “(Castillo) didn’t quite do that. But for him to come out and say, ‘Guys, we are better than this. We can play better than this. We need to work on these things. This is what we got to do,’ was big for us.”
How big? The Antlers haven’t lost since their season opener. After the game against the Tigers, Castillo and his fellow linemen have helped Tivy’s offense average 463.7 yards per game and 43.9 points per game. The Antlers (9-1) will rely on Castillo to lead Tivy’s offensive line once again when they host East View tonight at 7 p.m. at Antler Stadium.
“The best way to describe Andres is with one word — Warrior,” Brackeen said. “He’s a special kid. He’s a dominator. … He’s still not a chatterbox by any means, but he has opened up quite a bit.”
But don’t confuse his reticence for indifference. Castillo loves Tivy, and he loves his teammates. He smiles when he recalls all the meals he’s shared with his linemen (They have continued a recent offensive line tradition of dining at McDonald’s after practices). And even though he’s not super chatty, he still finds ways to uplift his teammates. Last year, he mentored Aaron Ortega, helping him earn the starting right tackle job this season.
Junior lineman Ethan Peschel has learned from Castillo by watching his effort during practice. Weighing 196 pounds, Peschel is undersized for a lineman. At 215 pounds, Castillo isn’t the biggest lineman, either, but wins most of his battles in his trenches by being the aggressor every snap.
Peschel once had the honor of holding the pad for Castillo during a drill in fall camp. Brackeen made sure to use Castillo as an example.
“Alright,” Brackeen barked. “You got to punch these pads hard. Just watch Andres.”
“It was like, ‘Boom,’ he just punched it so hard, it was crazy,” Peschel said. “I realized I really need to play like that guy. … He kills everything that is in front of him. He taught me that if you want to be good you have to go hard, be mean and be tough.”
All of Tivy’s linemen will have to meet that criteria if the Antlers hope to make a deep run this postseason. Every defensive line they will encounter will be strong, including East View’s front four. Tivy’s offensive line has to give the skill players enough time to make plays for the offense to succeed.
Castillo is excited for the challenge.
“I have grown with a lot of my teammates,” Castillo said. “I have created really good bonds with a lot of them on both offense and defense. It’s been a great experience at Tivy. … I feel like we can go all the way, as long as we execute our jobs and duties as a unit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.