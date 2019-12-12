Coach Chris Ramirez still has high expectations for his Our Lady of the Hills boys basketball team. At the same time, though, he also knows his players are going to experience some growing pains this season.
By now, most are aware the Hawks graduated five players from last year’s state championship squad. Ramirez is confident his players can play at a high level this season, but recognizes it’s going to take some time until they reach their potential. There are going to be highs and lows, sometimes even in a single day.
That’s what happened Thursday at the Ingram Tournament. The Hawks began the day with a 48-40 win over rival Fredericksburg Heritage. But they weren’t able to carry the momentum from the victory into their game against Blanco, falling 66-28 to the Panthers. They will try rebound Friday against Comfort.
“There’s some growth that has to happen and there’s some maturity that has to happen,” Ramirez said. “That was my message to them: ‘No matter what the scoreboard says, every possession, every quarter is an opportunity to get better. Right now, the biggest thing for us is to build chemistry. We have to learn how to play together and find our roles.”
Sam Cummings scored 17 points to help OLH (3-7) snap a five-game losing streak in the win over Heritage. Junior James Ibarra added 10.
“It was good to just get a win,” Ramirez said. “It was good to break the losing streak and get a win. That’s always rewarding. It’s good for the kids and their confidence.”
In the next game, the Hawks struggled to find open looks against Blanco’s defense. The Panthers scored the game’s first eight points and led 32-12 at halftime. Ibarra was the only Hawk to finish in double figures, posting 10 points.
After the loss, Ramirez encouraged his players to remain confident. After all, they are going to have plenty of opportunities to improve on Friday.
“We’ve got some good talented players. … They are making progress,” Ramirez said. “They have to grow mentally. It’s building their confidence. It’s seeing success in things that we do. It’s buying in to the system. … Seeing these good teams are going to benefit us down the road.”
Big second half lifts Harper
Coach Tatsch constantly preaches conditioning to his Harper basketball team. When other teams begin to fatigue late in games, he wants his Longhorns to be at their best.
The Longhorns dominated the second half against Ingram on Thursday. They entered halftime with the a 3-point lead before eventually cruising to a 56-41 victory. Dalton Brown and Derek Perkins each scored 14 points and helped Harper (7-5) open the second half on a 30-11 run.
“We try to run the floor in the transition,” Tatsch said. “If we do that, we can be a second-half basketball team. … We expect the first half to be grind, but the second half is where we want to be the better team and well conditioned.
“We got good kids. Being a head coach is obviously dependent on who you are coaching and we got very good kids from good families. They do what you ask them to do and they play hard. We aren’t great basketball players yet, but I have a bunch of kids who work really hard and do what I want them to do. They are doing a
great job. … The sky is the limit.”
