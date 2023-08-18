Tivy defensive lineman Nick Landrum pulls a Belton running back down during the Antlers home scrimmage Thursday. This was Tivy’s final scrimmage before the season officially kicks off next Friday with a road trip to Medina Valley.
Antler quarterback Jaxson Kincaid hands off to Graham Ballay during Tivy’s home scrimmage against Belton on Thursday.
Tom Holden
Tivy’s Anthony Sanchez wraps up a Bellton running back for a very short gain Thursday at Antler Stadium.
Tom Holden
Tom Holden
Receiver Carson Jones makes a 6-yard reception for a touchdown Thursday against visiting Belton.
