The Tivy Antlers baseball team could not extend its win streak Tuesday evening as they fell to the visiting Boerne-Champion Chargers 4-2. With the loss, Tivy’s overall season mark now stands at 12-11-1.
In the first inning, Boerne capitalized on Tivy’s fielding miscues and pushed two runs across the plate. In the bottom half of the frame, Kale Lackey led off with a triple to center field. He scored during the subsequent at-bat following a wild pitch to cut Boerne’s lead to 2-1.
