Hanna Scott and Madison McDonald commit to Tyler Junior College for dance. Eric Tenery commits to University of Texas Rio Grande Valley for baseball. Will Robinson commits to Trinity University for Soccer. Ernest Alvarez-Chedzoy commits to Iowa's Central College for tennis.
On Friday afternoon, five Tivy senior student-athletes made their official announcements on where they will continue their athletic careers. The ceremony was held on the Tivy High School campus.
Baseball player Eric Tenery announced his intentions to play baseball at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Soccer player Will Robinson will take his talents to Trinity University in San Antonio. Tennis standout Ernest Alvarez-Chedzoy will continue his career at Central College of Iowa in Pella. Two members of the Tivy dance team, Hannah Scott and Madison McDonald, have committed to Tyler Junior College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.