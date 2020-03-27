Hometown school spirit

Until further notice, Wells Fargo will only be serving customers by appointment and drive-thru access due to the coronavirus pandemic, assistant vice President Ty Morrison wrote in an email on Friday.

Online, mobile and ATM services will still remain available. Morrison said branches will be open Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Customers can schedule appointments by calling their local branch.

There are two Wells Fargo locations in Kerrville and one in Ingram. Here is the contact info for all three:

Kerrville locations

Address: 222 Sidney Baker St. S Kerrvlle TX 78028

Phone: 792-1744

Address: 301 Junction Hwy, Kerrville TX 78028

Phone: 896-2424

Ingram location

Address: 3297 Junction Hwy, Ingram TX 78025

PHone: 367-3733

