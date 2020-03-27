Until further notice, Wells Fargo will only be serving customers by appointment and drive-thru access due to the coronavirus pandemic, assistant vice President Ty Morrison wrote in an email on Friday.
Online, mobile and ATM services will still remain available. Morrison said branches will be open Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Customers can schedule appointments by calling their local branch.
There are two Wells Fargo locations in Kerrville and one in Ingram. Here is the contact info for all three:
Kerrville locations
Address: 222 Sidney Baker St. S Kerrvlle TX 78028
Phone: 792-1744
Address: 301 Junction Hwy, Kerrville TX 78028
Phone: 896-2424
Ingram location
Address: 3297 Junction Hwy, Ingram TX 78025
PHone: 367-3733
