Here is a list of winners of races in Texas.

U.S. Senate

Mary Hegar, Dem

U.S. House - District 3

Lulu Seikaly, Dem

U.S. House - District 10

Mike Siegel, Dem

U.S. House - District 13

Gus Trujillo, Dem

U.S. House - District 13

Ronny Jackson, GOP

U.S. House - District 15

Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez, GOP

U.S. House - District 16

Irene Armendariz-Jackson, GOP

U.S. House - District 17

Rick Kennedy, Dem

U.S. House - District 17

Pete Sessions, GOP

U.S. House - District 18

Wendell Champion, GOP

U.S. House - District 20

Mauro Garza, GOP

U.S. House - District 22

Troy Nehls, GOP

U.S. House - District 24

Candace Valenzuela, Dem

U.S. House - District 31

Donna Imam, Dem

Railroad Commissioner - Term Exp 2020

Chrysta Castaneda, Dem

State Board of Education - District 5

Lani Popp, GOP

State Board of Education - District 6

Michelle Palmer, Dem

State Senate - District 19

Roland Gutierrez, Dem

State Senate - District 27

Eddie Lucio Jr (i), Dem

State House - District 2

Bryan Slaton, GOP

State House - District 25

Cody Vasut, GOP

State House - District 26

Sarah DeMerchant, Dem

State House - District 26

Jacey Jetton, GOP

State House - District 45

Carrie Isaac, GOP

State House - District 47

Justin Berry, GOP

State House - District 59

Shelby Slawson, GOP

State House - District 119

Elizabeth Campos, Dem

State House - District 138

Akilah Bacy, Dem

