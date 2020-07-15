Here is a list of winners of races in Texas.
U.S. Senate
Mary Hegar, Dem
U.S. House - District 3
Lulu Seikaly, Dem
U.S. House - District 10
Mike Siegel, Dem
U.S. House - District 13
Gus Trujillo, Dem
U.S. House - District 13
Ronny Jackson, GOP
U.S. House - District 15
Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez, GOP
U.S. House - District 16
Irene Armendariz-Jackson, GOP
U.S. House - District 17
Rick Kennedy, Dem
U.S. House - District 17
Pete Sessions, GOP
U.S. House - District 18
Wendell Champion, GOP
U.S. House - District 20
Mauro Garza, GOP
U.S. House - District 22
Troy Nehls, GOP
U.S. House - District 24
Candace Valenzuela, Dem
U.S. House - District 31
Donna Imam, Dem
Railroad Commissioner - Term Exp 2020
Chrysta Castaneda, Dem
State Board of Education - District 5
Lani Popp, GOP
State Board of Education - District 6
Michelle Palmer, Dem
State Senate - District 19
Roland Gutierrez, Dem
State Senate - District 27
Eddie Lucio Jr (i), Dem
State House - District 2
Bryan Slaton, GOP
State House - District 25
Cody Vasut, GOP
State House - District 26
Sarah DeMerchant, Dem
State House - District 26
Jacey Jetton, GOP
State House - District 45
Carrie Isaac, GOP
State House - District 47
Justin Berry, GOP
State House - District 59
Shelby Slawson, GOP
State House - District 119
Elizabeth Campos, Dem
State House - District 138
Akilah Bacy, Dem
