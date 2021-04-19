Area qualifiers from Ingram Tom Moore fared well at the Area Track Meet held at Judson High School on Thursday, April 15. The Ingram Athletics Department reported many of the qualifiers had their best times and jumps of the season at the meet.
Emmah Schmidt finished in second place for the triple jump, with a personal best distance of 33 feet, 8 inches, making Schmidt a Regional qualifier.
Anna Crittenden placed third in the high jump with a personal best of 4 feet, 10 inches, which also made her a Regional qualifier.
Jazmyn Vela ran a season best time of 27.79 in the 200-meter dash, placing fifth in the area competition.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Brooke Waldrip, Emmah Schmidt, Anna Crittenden and Jazmyn Vela finished in fifth place with a time of 53.32, which was a season best for the team.
Waldrip, Schmidt, Crittenden and Vela finished in sixth place in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:53.48.
Daniela Luna, London Arredondo, Chloe Rios and Waldrip finished in eighth place in the 4x400-meter relay with a season best time of 4:43.25.
Cedric Aguilar placed sixth in the boys high jump, seventh place in the triple jump, seventh place in the 100-meter dash and eighth place in the 200-meter dash.
Schmidt and Crittenden qualified for the University Interscholastic League Region IV Regional Track Meet to be held Saturday, April 24, at Judson High School in San Antonio.
