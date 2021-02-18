Bitter cold temperatures continue with a final round of snow, some locally heavy, in the forecast through Thursday afternoon.
Additional accumulations will plague the Hill Country with ice and snowpacked roadways through Friday morning at the earliest.
COLD WITH WINTRY SNOW SHOWERS THURSDAY
Wintry snow showers are in the forecast Thursday with additional accumulations of one to three inches of snow possible.
Localized amounts of 4 to 8 inches are possible for some areas, especially across Western Kerr, Bandera and GillespieCounty into the Junction, Leakey and Rocksprings region.
Road conditions remain treacherous and intermittent long-lasting power outages remain possible.
Highs remain in the middle to upper 20's.
Wind chills remain in the teens most of the day.
SNOW ENDS, VERY COLD THURSDAY NIGHT
Precipitation comes to an end, but temperatures will be colder again.
Many areas will drop to between 14 and 18 degrees for an overnight low.
Ice and snow packed roadways are in the forecast once more.
North-northwest winds average 5 to 10 mph Thursday night.
SUNNY FRIDAY, STILL COLD
Sunny skies return Friday with highs in the 40's.
Light and variable winds are in the forecast Friday.
