A 29-year-old San Antonio woman is in the Kerr County jail on suspicion of felony drug possession.
A Kerrville police officer arrested Hilary Elizabeth Culak on July 22 and accused her of possessing less than 1 gram each of heroin and methamphetamine, in addition to less than 2 ounces of marijuana, according to jail records.
No bonds had been set for Culak as of this morning.
