High clouds will increase across the Hill Country overnight tonight.
Sadly, the clouds will not translate into rain opportunities for our area.
Under partly cloudy skies, we can expect widespread low temperatures between 40 and 45 degrees.
Low lying areas could dip into the upper 30's if skies remain clear longer than expected.
Winds will be out of the south at less than 5 mph.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Tuesday morning. Skies become mostly sunny during the afternoon. Highs warm into the middle 70's most areas.
Winds remain out of the south at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours.
Elevated fire dangers exist Tuesday afternoon due to increasing drought conditions and low humidity values near 20 percent Tuesday afternoon.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Tuesday night with warmer overnight lows in the middle to upper 40's.
South winds average 5 to 10 mph overnight Tuesday.
Partly sunny skies return Wednesday with higher humidity and highs in the middle 70's.
South winds increase to 10 to 15 mph Wednesday afternoon.
Humidity values will only drop to near 40 percent Wednesday afternoon.
LIGHT DRIZZLE OVER THE WEEKEND
Models are advertising a very low chance for morning drizzle or light rain showers Saturday and Sunday.
Even if this occurs, very low rainfall totals are expected at this time.
The best chance of seeing this would be Saturday morning.
