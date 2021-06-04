The deadline to file a protest of one’s appraised values with the appraisal district is June 7.
The Kerr Central Appraisal District recently announced property values increased by 9.5% in Kerr County and that the average market value for a home is $270,000.
Market values were assigned to properties as of Jan. 1, and the taxable value of the properties were in a notice mailed to owners on May 7, according to a press release from the Kerr Central Appraisal District.
Unless local taxing entities opt to decrease their tax rates, many owners will have to pay more in property taxes. Property owners last year saw values increase as much as 25% or more, leading to an unusually large number of protests filed with the district — almost 4,000.
Property owners who believe their property’s market value wasn’t appraised correctly may file a protest, including their email address and phone number, with the district by June 7, by mail at P.O. Box 294387, Kerrville, TX 78029-4387, online if eligible at http://portal.kerrcad.org/ or in person at 212 Oak Hollow Drive.
Once a protest reaches the appraisers desk for review, those who protest may be contacted by email or phone for an informal discussion with the appraiser before proceeding to the Appraisal Review Board’s formal hearing.
For more information, visit the district online at http://www.kerrcad.org/.
