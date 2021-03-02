Our Lady of The Hills Hawks took on the Sonora Broncos JV Team Tuesday.
After a tough loss to Harper in late February, the Hawks were looking for a bounce-back game.
From the first at bat, Luke Martinez of the Hawks gapped a triple, followed up by an RBI double from Kolton Kitchens that eventually led him to stealing home.
It wasn’t until 12 hits later the Hawks exited the first inning up 10-0.
“Coming off that loss to Harper, you know that wasn’t our best. This was a good comeback from that, gave us some confidence with starting district pretty soon," OLH coach Bryan New said.
Leading with hot bats, the Hawks were able to link their defense into the game, giving up one hit and a walk, following with eight strikeouts, six of those coming from Kitchens in only two innings.
“He was on a pitch count anyways. He was going to come out at that point of the game no matter what," New said.
Along with great pitching, Martinez, Kitchens and Houdeshell all found a way to steal home while also racking up nine hits and four RBIs together. At the start of the third inning, the Hawks continued swinging as if they were on the other side of the score, gathering four more hits to add on the day.
The Hawks in a short four-inning game finished with a run rule win over the Sonora Broncos JV, 14-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.