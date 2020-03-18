Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Department of Public Safety Driver License offices to be temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Abbott made the order on Wednesday.
The rule, however, doesn’t apply to those seeking commercial driver licenses.
"Our commercial drivers are essential to the consistent flow of goods throughout the state, and we will continue to ensure those seeking an initial CDL can do so," Abbott said. "Closing driver license offices to those not seeking an initial CDL is another step the state is taking to encourage social distancing in our communities."
Though expiration dates have been temporarily suspended, individuals seeking to renew their driver license or personal identification certificate during this period should check the DPS website to see if they are eligible to renew online.
