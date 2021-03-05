Kaylee Blackledge went 4-for-4 at the plate scoring four runs with four RBI’s to lead Center Point to a convincing 11-1 victory over Stockdale.
Blackledge hit a single in the first inning, then hit a triple deep to left field in the second inning, followed by a home run in the fourth inning.
Her final hit was a single that happened in the bottom of the sixth inning.
She also finished the night with five stolen bases, including a run off of a steal from third base in the second inning.
That was just her offensive performance.
Her defense was equally impressive on the pitcher’s mound.
Blackledge pitched a complete game over six innings.
She threw 96 pitches, 73 of them were strikes.
She struck out 13 batters in all and only gave up three hits and one run for the Lady Pirates.
Blackledge had help from the rest of her teammates.
Liliana Espinosa and Karleopy Grano-Serrano recorded an RBI apiece.
Victoria Beckerson hit two triples during the game and scored three runs for the Lady Pirates.
Destiny Johnson went 2-for-4 hitting in the leadoff position for Center Point and scored two runs.
Natalie Whitworth and Espinosa were responsible for the rest of the runs scored.
“It was a great way to wrap up non-district play,” Center Point coach Kenny King said. “Another outstanding team effort and the bats were on fire. If we continue to play this way, we’ll contend for the district title.”
Center Point improves to 3-1 overall this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.