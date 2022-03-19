The weekend weather forecast looks terrific across most of the Hill Country.
There is one opportunity for meaningful precipitation in the coming days. Rain and thunderstorm chances favor late Sunday night and Monday.
PLEASANT SATURDAY
Mostly sunny skies and low humidity values are in the forecast Saturday across the area. A few clouds are possible for the first part of the day.
High temperatures end up in the middle to upper 70s with winds becoming south at 10 to 15 mph by the afternoon hours.
Elevated fire dangers are possible due to very low humidity values and occasional gusty winds.
CLEAR AND COOL SATURDAY NIGHT
The average low for Sunday morning is 47 degrees. Most locations should drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. If winds become completely calm all night long, low lying areas could briefly dip into the middle 30s.
Light south winds are expected to average 5 to 10 mph overnight, preventing a freeze at this time.
MORE CLOUDS, WINDY SUNDAY
Pressure levels drop ahead of our next cold front Sunday afternoon. This creates windy conditions across the Hill Country during the day. Fire dangers will be high throughout the day on Sunday.
Clouds increase a bit Sunday. This holds temperatures in the middle 70s. Upper 70s could occur if more sunshine develops.
South winds increase to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected Sunday afternoon. This makes Sunday a solid windy day.
WINDY SUNDAY NIGHT
Humidity levels jump rapidly overnight Sunday into Monday. Winds averaging 20 to 30 mph are expected overnight. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
Low temperatures remain in the middle to upper 50s.
A chance of late night showers and thunderstorms are possible between midnight and 7 a.m. Monday.
SEVERE STORMS MONDAY?
Monday offers the first opportunity for severe thunderstorms across the Hill Country. A cold front and upper air disturbance could trigger widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day Monday.
There has been a growing trend of edging the severe weather potential further east Monday afternoon. Nonetheless, showers and storms are possible Monday. Some of the storms could be on the strong side with hail and strong wind gusts.
Current trends suggest precipitation amounts less than half an inch, although higher totals are possible if the storm system slows down a bit. Remain weather alert Monday.
