State sales tax revenue is down 9% compared to the comparable period last year — the steepest decline in more than 10 years — according to data released Friday from the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
And it will only get worse, the office warned.
The majority of the $2.58 billion in revenue announced Friday is from transactions made in March, but the social distancing and other measures that slowed the economy weren’t in place until late that month -- meaning the full picture of the decline won’t be seen until later, the comptroller’s office said in a statement.
“State sales tax collections declined as a result of efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 through business closures, crowd limits and stay-at-home orders adopted in the state, as well as a precipitous drop in worldwide demand for oil,” said Comptroller Glenn Hegar in a press release. “The steepest declines in tax remittances were from businesses most quickly and dramatically affected by social distancing: restaurants, performing arts venues, movie theaters, theme parks and fitness centers, as well as department stores and boutique retail shops. However, those losses were, to a degree, offset by increases from big-box retailers, grocery stores and online vendors. Remittances from oil- and gas-related sectors also fell significantly as oil and gas exploration and production companies slashed capital spending in response to the crash in oil price.”
The effects of the March economic slowdown and falling oil prices were more evident in other sources of state revenue in April, the comptroller’s office said, namely:
motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $164 million, down 45 percent from April 2019, the largest monthly drop on record in data going back to 1983.
motor fuel taxes — $284 million, down 12 percent from April 2019, the steepest drop since 1991.
natural gas production tax — $67 million, down 48 percent from April 2019.
oil production tax — $191 million, down 45 percent from April 2019.
hotel occupancy tax — $24 million, down 63 percent from April 2019, the deepest drop in data going back to 1990.
alcoholic beverage taxes — $57 million, down 55 percent from April 2019. Declines were driven by mixed beverage gross receipts and sales taxes, both of which were down more than 58 percent. Excise taxes on beer were up 16 percent from April 2019, while wine excise taxes were up 9 percent from April 2019.
Sales tax is the largest source of revenue in the state’s budget, accounting for 57 percent of all tax collections.
“It can also be a lagging indicator of economic slowdowns,” the release states. “The recession associated with the financial crisis more than a decade ago began in December 2007 and lasted 18 months, but Texas did not see significant sales tax declines until early 2009. While the effect on sales taxes from the current economic contraction has been more immediate, the impact of rising unemployment and contracting economic activity in many parts of the state’s economy, including oil and natural gas exploration and production, likely will act as a drag on sales tax revenue for many months.”
