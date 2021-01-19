Cloudy skies continue across the Hill Country with a chance of light to moderate showers overnight.
A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out across the area, but light to moderate rain is more likely.
Temperatures will drop to near 40 degrees by daybreak Wednesday.
North-northeast winds continue at 10 to 20 mph through daybreak.
Areas of fog and drizzle are also in the forecast tonight through Wednesday morning.
OVERCAST AND CHILLY WITH RAIN WEDNESDAY
A wet weather pattern is expected Wednesday with clouds and highs in the lower to middle 50's at best.
North winds prevail at 10 to 15 mph.
Fog and drizzle are expected and a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out.
