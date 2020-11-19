A 24-year-old Haltom City man who’d been given three chances since 2017 to avoid a felony robbery conviction has been sentenced to about five years in prison for violating probation.
Adam Rainey, whose choice of marijuana for treatment of grand mal seizures put him in conflict with the law multiple times, had been put on 10 years probation in 2017 after pleading guilty to robbing a man for marijuana on May 17, 2016. He’d been allowed to continue on probation in 2018 after violating it that year, and then was allowed to continue in early 2020 after another violation.
Rainey participated in a Nov. 19 hearing with 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III and admitted to violating probation again in September by using K2 at a facility where he was supposed to have been getting treatment for drug addiction. The facility provides substance abuse treatment programs and job placement assistance services for offenders recently released from prison.
On Nov. 19, Pattillo convicted Rainey of the robbery and ordered the man to pay court costs and other fees totaling about $2,500. Pursuant to a plea agreement with the 216th District Attorney’s Office, Pattillo sentenced Rainey to seven years in prison but credited 750 days to his sentence for time spent during at least two stints in a prison-run Substance Abuse Felony Punishment Facility, or SAFPF, in the last two years. After being discharged from SAFPF this year, Rainey was sent to the Austin Transitional Center to continue drug addiction treatment. He admitted to using K2 on Sept. 12, and as a result, was unsuccessfully discharged from the facility.
In a Nov. 3 letter to the court, Rainey said he was “shocked at the environment” at the transitional center.
“It was completely flooded with drugs and no one was getting the actual aftercare that people needed for getting out of something like that, especially the people suffering from bad addictions like opiates or methamphetamines,” Rainey’s letter states. “I’m not trying to rationalize or justify for anything or anyone that chooses to fall victim to the temptations that go on there, but I feel that it should be noted.”
Rainey wrote that he’s been sent to SAFPF twice, the latest time because “I chose to use cannabis to self-medicate for my seizure disorder.” Rainey wrote that he was diagnosed with the disorder in 2013 and would rather use cannabis than take 2,400 milligrams of anti-epileptic drugs daily. His second violation of probation involved him using marijuana, but also failing to report to his probation officers for three months, paying various fines and fees, failing to report to a hearing, and being unsuccessfully discharged from an aftercare drug treatment program in Tarrant County, according to court records. His violation of probation in 2018 involved possessing marijuana eight times, failing to pay fines and fees, failing to complete 150 hours of community service, failing to report to probation one month, and failing to submit to a drug test.
Rainey had been charged with assaulting a police officer in 2015, but the charge was dismissed after prosecutors found they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his biting of a police officer was not the result of a seizure. Anand Mehendale, MD, wrote a Feb. 8, 2016 letter to the court in which he said Rainey had generalized tonic clonic seizure, also known as grand mal seizures.
“It is my understanding that Mr. Rainey had an altercation with the police in October 2015 where he bit the police officer,” wrote Anand Mehendale, MD, in a Feb. 8, 2016 letter to the court. “Patient was in the throes of an epileptic seizure. He most likely was in a post ictal state where these patients have ‘non-choreographed violence,’” Mehendale’s letter states. “Biting the police officer falls in that category. There has been extensive literature about violence and epilepsy. The most important aspect is that epileptic violence is not well planned and it is random.”
According to a motion to dismiss the assault case, a prosecutor wrote that Rainey also bit two EMTs during the same incident on Oct. 12, 2015. EMS was dispatched to Rainey's Kerrville home "ostensibly" to treat a seizure, according to the motion, although police believed the man's combative state was the result of ingesting an illegal drug. Rainey had another seizure at the hospital, the motion states.
In his recent letter, Rainey expressed regret over robbing a man for marijuana in 2016, but said the crime caused no bodily harm, and he cooperated with police to help find the BB gun used or exhibited in the robbery.
Rainey wrote that he takes care of his 100% disabled mother in Fort Worth and is having trouble finding work there because he has to find a ride to Kerrville once a month to check in at the probation office, but it’s not clear why he didn’t get transferred to the probation office in his county.
Rainey concluded his letter by saying what he did in the past was wrong and “I’ve learned and am still learning daily because change is the only constant and I’m becoming a better version of myself everyday, not just for myself but for my 3-year-old son to show him how to live right and not grow up in the situation that I did.”
