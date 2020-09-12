MARION — Comfort used big plays in the second half to beat host Marion on Friday night in a non-district game, 37-14.
The Bobcats got another big game from seniors standouts Oscar Falcon and Chris Rodriguez, who both had big games for Comfort.
After Jose Herrera scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter, Falcon hit Rodriguez on a 32-yard touchdown pass with 4:27 left in the second quarter.
Leading 13-0 at halftime, the Bobcats used a 42-yard field goal from Falcon and a 9-yard touchdown pass from Falcon to Herrera to take a 23-0 lead with 3:38 left in the third quarter.
Marion cut the Comfort lead to 23-7 when Samuel Montoya scored on a 32-yard pass from Tanner Beakley with 1:34 left in the quarter.
The Bobcats, however, broke the game open on their next possession when Rodriguez scampered 66 yards for a touchdown.
Comfort stretched the lead to 37-7 thanks to a 13-yard touchdown run by Jose Neri Jr.
The Bobcats are now 3-0 on the season.
