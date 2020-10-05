Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the next Coffee With A Cop event in Kerrville will be a little different.
From 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, the McDonald’s Restaurant at 600 Sidney Baker St. will host a drive-thru event where people can get breakfast and free coffee while greeting — and being greeted by — local peace officers.
“We are excited about our partnership with McDonald’s and continuing this important program, meant to build community trust and respect between the Kerrville Police Department and the citizens we serve and protect,” said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
Police will be on hand as vehicles file by the restaurant — but officers won’t be ticketing anybody for speeding, even though the restaurant’s drive-thru lane is so fast, joked Kevin Mazzu, who owns that establishment along with his wife, Lis.
There’ll be time for customers to say “good morning” to officers, perhaps thank them for their service, and police may have some special gifts to hand out as well, Mazzu said.
“I’m excited to do it, because it’s kind of a signal from our organizations, and maybe the community, that we can kinda start getting back to the way things were before COVID,” Mazzu said.
Another difference with this next Coffee With A Cop event is that it will raise money for an organization that provides Christmas gifts to disadvantaged children. McDonald’s will donate all profits from restaurant breakfast sales that morning to the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, which helps organize community outreach programs, such as the annual Blue Santa event.
The Mazzus plan to make an additional KCPAAA contribution equal to $1 per car that goes through the drive-thru that morning from 7 to 8 a.m., and they’ve asked community supporters of law enforcement to match that amount in order to multiply the donation.
“As McDonald’s owner/operators, being involved in the community is the cornerstone of our business,” the Mazzus said in a statement. “And supporting local law enforcement and first responders, who put their lives on the line to protect and serve our citizens, is a priority for our organization.”
The Mazzus, who own McDonald’s restaurants in Kerrville, Fredericksburg and Junction, had hosted in-restaurant Coffee With A Cop events in previous months, but the pandemic put a lid on such events for a time. But they found a way to say “thank you” to first responders and front-line medical workers; in late April through early May, the Mazzu’s offered free meals to doctors, nurses, medical workers, police officers and firefighters.
"These wonderful men and women are serving on the frontline of the war against COVID-19 and deserve our respect and gratitude," the Mazzus said at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.