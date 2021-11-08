Tuesday weather

Dry and warm weather continues across the Hill Country Tuesday

 NWS-NOAA-WPC

The weather pattern remains mild with little or no precipitation in the forecast through Wednesday.

 

MORNING CLOUDS AND FOG TUESDAY

Morning low stratus clouds and patchy fog may occur Tuesday morning.  

Humidity values will be higher Tuesday, making it feel somewhat humid for this time of the year.

High temperatures warm into the lower and middle 70s with a little help from sunshine during the afternoon hours.

Models are showing that clouds may be stubborn to burn off in a few areas. That means that a few areas could stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s. 

South winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with gusts over 20 mph possible during the afternoon.

 

LOW CLOUDS AND FOG REDEVELOP OVERNIGHT

Low clouds and patchy fog redevelop overnight. Low temperatures range from 55 to 60 degrees. South winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.

There are signs we could see a little mist or light drizzle by daybreak Wednesday.

 

WARM AND HUMID WEDNESDAY

Warm and humid weather conditions are in the forecast Wednesday. High temperatures warm into the middle 70s during the afternoon.

South winds become gusty at 15 to 20 mph with gusts over 25 mph possible.

 

COLD FRONT MOVES IN WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A weak cold front tracks across the Hill Country late Wednesday night. There is a very low chance of a shower or thunderstorm, but chances are more likely north and east of Kerrville.

Lows end up near 50 degrees behind the cold front.

Winds become north at 5 to 15 mph by daybreak Thursday.

 

