Public information map of the #BigSkyFire in Gillespie County showing an estimated 1,400 acres as of Aug. 3. This is a preliminary perimeter and is subject to change, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
A view from the Fredericksburg Walmart parking lot of smoke from the Big Sky fire on Tuesday.
Courtesy Rick Burgess
Public information map of the #BigSkyFire in Gillespie County showing an estimated 1,400 acres as of Aug. 3. This is a preliminary perimeter and is subject to change, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
A view from the Fredericksburg Walmart parking lot of smoke from the Big Sky fire.
The fire started about noon Tuesday on private land, about 9 miles north of Fredericksburg, due to a “mechanical malfunction on a piece of equipment,” according to a Forest Service factsheet on the fire.
“Resources continue to work to establish containment lines with over 80 personnel on the ground,” reads a Forest Service statement released at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. “Local resources will remain on scene overnight, monitoring points of concern. No homes have been lost; however, three barn/shed type structures have been lost to the fire. No evacuations were made throughout the day today. Current weather conditions make predicting when 100% containment will be obtained difficult. Crews will continue to remain on scene until the fire is 100% contained.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.