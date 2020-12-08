As Christmas rapidly approaches, at least one local nonprofit is standing by to help those who can't help themselves, especially when it comes to pets.
Kerrville Pets Alive! (KPA!) is working to keep pets out of the shelter and home and safe with their families by providing pet food, cat litter, and other supplies.
Pet owners may visit the KPA! office at 414 Clay St. in Kerrville, M-F from 8am to 5pm, to pick up supplies or reach out to KPA! by emailing info@kerrvillepetsalive.org to arrange delivery.
KPA! is also accepting donations of cat and dog food and litter for distribution to pet owners in need. Items may be delivered to the KPA! office at 414 Clay Street, M - F, from 8am to 5pm.
Monetary donations are also needed to support KPA’s mission to save Kerr County Pets.
Checks may be mailed to: Kerrville Pets Alive, 317 Sidney Baker S., Suite 400, PMB 345,
Kerrville, Tx, 78028. Donations may also be delivered to the KPA! office at 414 Clay Street in Kerrville. Online donations may be made through our website: kerrvillepetsalive.org.
Please email: info@kerrvillepetsalive.org for more information.
Kerrville Pets Alive! (KPA!), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, was founded in 2019 as the result of a request by Kerr County Commissioners for the formation of a nonprofit to assist with funding, education, adoptions and publicity for Kerr County Animal Services (KCAS).
KPA!’s mission is to save Kerr County cats and dogs from euthanasia by keeping pets out of the shelter and assist KCAS with resources to re home impounded animals.
Since KPA!’s formation, there has been a substantial reduction in the number of Kerr County cats and dogs euthanized.
