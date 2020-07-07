A Kerrville resident was jailed for the seventh time in Kerr County, this time on suspicion of felony drug dealing.
An officer with the Kerrville Police Department arrested Henry Jacob Lackey on June 29. Lackey is accused the man of possessing 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
Lackey, born in 1988, was in the county jail as of Tuesday on a $30,000 bond.
Since 2010, Lackey has been in and out of jail on accusations of public intoxication, failing to pay traffic fines, violating probation and driving while intoxicated, records show. He was convicted of misdemeanor DWI in Kerr County in 2011.
