In the coming months, the city of Kerrville will be the home to two new breweries — one on Water Street and the other along Junction Highway in the former Fuddrucker’s restaurant.
The city of Kerrville’s Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a change, which is recommended by city staff, to allow the brewery to go in at 1421 Junction Highway. Fuddrucker’s went out of business earlier this year and the property was sold.
Currently, the city’s zoning plan doesn’t allow for a brewery to be housed on the property 1421 Junction Highway, which overlooks Nimitz Lake and the Guadalupe River. The city’s 2050 Comprehensive Plan is designed to encourage these sorts of projects, according to city documents.
Since the location already served as a restaurant, city planners said the site is already well suited to handle traffic from Junction Highway, and to handle parking requirements, city staff said in their report.
The planning and zoning commission will consider the request for the change at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The meeting will be held at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Water Street. For those wishing to participate in a virtual forum, those interested may provide public comment through Zoom. The Zoom telephone toll free number is: 1-800-832-5611.
If you cannot connect through the toll free number, try one of these alternate numbers: 346-248-7799 or 253-215-8782. The Meeting ID is 971 1779 1603 #.
The other brewery will be housed along Water Street, just a few doors down from the renovated Arcadia Theater, and will be the third location for San Antonio-based Busted Sandal Brewery. The brewery also has a location in Helotes.
Unlike the other project, Busted Sandal will not offer food and is a tap room, where customers can sample and purchase beer to go. The company’s beers are widely available in San Antonio. Busted Sandal is currently seeking approval from the Texas Alcohol Beverage Control to get the permits to open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.