Tivy athletic director David Jones acknowledged there are still several obstacles to clear before football season can begin.
But it looks like Friday Nights Lights will happen this fall, and that’s wonderful news for coaches and players in the Hill Country.
The UIL released its revised calendar for fall Sports on Tuesday. High schools in Class 5A and 6A can begin football and volleyball practices on Sept. 7. According to this calendar, the Antlers can play their first football game on Sept. 24, and the Lady Antlers can begin matches on Sept. 14. Team tennis and cross country can also begin activities on Sept. 7.
High Schools in Classes 1A through 4A can begin football and volleyball practices on Aug. 3, meaning local schools Ingram, Center Point, Harper and Comfort can begin their fall sports without delay. These schools can play volleyball matches on Aug. 10 and hold football games on Aug. 25.
Spectators will be able to attend athletic events at 50% capacity and they will have wear face coverings or masks.
Still, Jones doesn’t know too many details about the upcoming season, saying he expects to receive more guidelines from the UIL later on Tuesday.
He’s not sure if Antlers will still play 10 games this season. But he acknowledged the Antlers will likely have to cancel their games against Fredericksburg and Calallen since they are both Class 4A schools who are allowed to begin their seasons on time.
“We are just trying to figure out how to play games,” Jones said. “But we are thrilled to death. We want to have a season, the best season we can possibly have.”
Center Point athletic director Bubba Walters noted that it will be a season full of challenges. For example, smaller schools located in coronavirus hotspots won’t be allowed to begin fall sports in August. That means many small schools will still have to alter their early-season schedule.
But rearranging schedules won’t cause the only headache this season. School administrators will be busy making sure team facilities are constantly disinfected. Spectators, coaches and players will have to wear masks and be screened for symptoms before they can attend games; teams will have to take multiple buses to games because of social-distancing guidelines.
Still, Walters is excited that he’s about to coach again for the first time since August.
“I am excited we are going to play, it’s just going to be different,” Walters said. “No fans will come on the field. You aren’t going to have bands travel. You aren’t going to have cheerleaders travel. I am going to have to probably take two or three buses just for football because of social distancing on the bus. Think about it: You take three buses out of (Center Point’s) bus routes, there ain’t much left.
“But it’s going to be great. We are going to be able to play. We are going to get a lot of exposure. We are going to get some darn good officials because they won’t be fighting for 5A and 6A games for the first three weeks. That will be good. We are going to be in the paper.”
He wasn’t the only person thrilled about the UIL’s announcement. After a summer filled with uncertainty, high school athletes discovered they will be able to play the sports they love this fall; seniors will have a chance to fulfill lifelong dreams.
Several teams in the Hill Country are entertaining championship aspirations this fall. The Comfort football team returns 15 starters after advancing to the regional semifinals last season. After winning its first district title since 1991 last season, the Ingram volleyball team is hoping to make a deep run in the postseason.
“The best feeling is that you get to now prepare for the season that we have worked hard for all off-season and really for the last several years,” Vela said. “We’ve got some leadership on this team that will be able to hopefully help us play for a while. Exciting is the only word that comes to mind. We are excited to take on the season, excited to get in the gym, excited to start two-a-days now more than ever.”
