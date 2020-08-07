Two Kerrville residents, including a man arrested for the 28th time in Kerr County, have been arrested on felony drug-dealing accusations following an investigation by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
Elizabeth Ann Gilder and Kenneth Ray Maughan were arrested this afternoon and accused of dealing 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. Gilder also was accused of dealing 1-4 grams of a drug in penalty group 1 on Aug. 5.
The pair share the same residential address but their relationship wasn’t immediately clear.
Gilder is being held on a $65,000 bond, but her bond hasn’t been set on the other accusation, according to jail records. Maughan’s bond hasn’t been set.
Gilder, born in 1987, has been jailed seven times in Kerr County since 2012 on drug-related charges. She’s been convicted of a felony and two misdemeanors in Kerr County: possessing less than 1 gram of meth, a felony, and theft by check and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. She was sentenced to six months in state jail in 2019 for the meth. For the other two convictions, she served probation — before violating it — served jail time and has been ordered to pay various fees.
Maughan, born in 1984, has been jailed 28 times in the county since 2002, and he has been convicted of, or pleaded guilty or no contest to:
Bail jumping and failure to appear in court, third degree felony, 2020
Possession of less than 1 gram of meth, state jail felony, 2020
Criminal trespassing, misdemeanor, 2019
Burglary of a vehicle, misdemeanor, 2019
Possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, misdemeanor, 2014
Possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana in a drug-free zone, misdemeanor, 2010
Possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, misdemeanor, 2009
Driving without a valid license, misdemeanor, 2009
Possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, misdemeanor, 2009
Possession of less than 28 grams of a drug in penalty group 3, 2009
Driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor, 2009
Possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, misdemeanor, 2009
Driving without a valid license, misdemeanor, 2006
Possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana in a drug-free zone, misdemeanor, 2004
Causing a crash resulting in damage to a fixed object, misdemeanor, 2004
Over the years, Maughan has been ordered to pay various fees and has served time on probation and in the county jail.
