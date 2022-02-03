Both Kerrville H-E-Bs will close at 6 p.m. today due to inclement weather, staff there confirmed Thursday.

Walmart will close at its normal time, 11 p.m., an employee there confirmed.

Ole Ingram Grocery will close at 5 p.m., according to staff there.

Billy Gene's Restaurant and Chick-fil-A are closed Thursday due to inclement weather, the stores announced that day. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.