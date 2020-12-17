When Tivy High School student Isabella Arroyo found out that there wasn’t going to be room for a Christmas tree in Sarah Burkhart’s classroom, she decided to take matters into her own hands — artistically.
In the back of Burkhart’s functional living classroom, which is designed for students in special education and with special needs, is a floor-to-ceiling chalkboard, and the perfect space for Arroyo’s Christmas visions.
Arroyo drew inspiration from her classmates.
“We all like Christmas,” said Arroyo, who started working on the project the first week of December.
The chalk mural has already become a favorite among Tivy students and staff, including Burkhart, who said she’s not sure she wants the piece to ever be removed. Students and staff have come by to get their pictures taken in front of the work.
“I mean it’s just so beautiful,’’ said Burkhart, who added her own artistic touch by drawing an ornament on the mural. Arroyo’s classmates also helped, by adding drawings and other details.
The mural features Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer and some other characters, including a character from the animated movie “Toy Story 4.”
Arroyo said Rudoph is actually Tivy’s mascot but the whole piece is dedicated to being a unified school.
“It’s about coming together and decorating the tree,” Arroyo said.
