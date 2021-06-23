The combination of heat and humidity will be atrocious the next few days.
High temperatures remain seasonable in the lower to middle 90s. The humidity, on the other hand, will make it feel hotter than that. Most locations will have “feels like” temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
A weekend cold front will bring rain opportunities across the region late Sunday into Monday.
Temperatures should cool off a bit with clouds around, but humidity values remain high.
HOT AND HUMID THURSDAY
Thursday starts off with hazy conditions and low stratus clouds at 800 to 900 feet above the surface. The low clouds burn off eventually with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values rise to between 98 and 103 degrees during the afternoon hours.
South winds are expected to increase to 10 to 20 mph, with higher gusts possible.
Rain chances are not looking good, but a pop-up thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.
LOW CLOUDS REDEVELOP OVERNIGHT
It’s the same song and dance Thursday night through Friday morning. Low clouds redevelop with hazy skies by daybreak.
Lows are expected to remain in the lower to middle 70s through Friday morning.
Models do not show fog development, but low clouds could drop to levels between 200 and 500 feet above the surface. Higher elevations might see fog if this happens.
HOT TEMPERATURES AND SLIGHTLY DRIER FRIDAY
Low clouds should burn off, and the humidity becomes a tad lower on Friday.
Highs are expected to warm into the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Heat index values around 100 degrees are likely.
PATTERN CHANGE SUNDAY AND MONDAY
It appears that we could enter a wet weather pattern late Sunday into Monday, with temperatures dropping below average for a few days.
Keep in mind that summer cold fronts are rarely cool — they just take the edge off the intense heat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.