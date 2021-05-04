High pressure should keep the Hill Country dry through Thursday. No rainfall is in the forecast for the next few days.
Wind speeds taper off across the region after sunset Tuesday.
CLEAR AND COOL TUESDAY NIGHT
Fair skies and cool temperatures are in the forecast Tuesday evening.
Low temperatures end up between 45 and 50 degrees. North winds taper off to 5 to 10 mph after sunset.
MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARM WEDNESDAY
Dry weather continues on Wednesday. Sunshine returns with high temperatures around 80 degrees.
Northeast winds become east at 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph possible. Humidity values remain comfortable across the area throughout the day.
FAIR SKIES AND COOL WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Wednesday night is almost a repeat performance of Tuesday night. Fair skies and dry air should allow overnight lows to drop into the upper 40's and lower 50's.
Light East Winds are in the forecast Wednesday night.
WARMER THURSDAY
Mostly sunny skies continue on Thursday. East winds increase to 5 to 10 mph during the day.
Highs top out around 85 degrees across most of the area. No precipitation is expected Thursday.
HUMIDITY LEVELS INCREASE THURSDAY NIGHT
We might see a few patchy low clouds by daybreak Friday. Low temperatures end up in the middle to upper 50's. Winds become southeast at 5 to 10 mph overnight.
HUMID WEEKEND COMING UP
Humidity levels increase over the weekend with stray showers and storms possible.
HIGHER RAIN CHANCES NEXT WEEK
Models show better opportunities for rainfall next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. More details to follow as storm systems come into play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.