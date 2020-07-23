A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Esequiel Reza Jr., a Kerrville man wanted on dozens of felony charges, including child porn possession, aggravated sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Davis Bonding agency released a wanted poster yesterday offering the reward, as well as confidentiality.
Reza’s residential addresses listed in court filings include the 1000 block of Cherry Mountain Loop in Fredericksburg; and the 100 block of Fawn Run in Kerrville.
As much as $1.4 million in bonds were of the “personal recognizance” variety, according to jail records, meaning that Reza may have been allowed to merely promise to pay that amount. However, it appears that Davis Bonding Company put up as much as $400,000 to secure his release on Sept. 1, 2017.
Civil suits are pending between the county and Davis Bonding regarding the bonds. Hearings are scheduled this month and next month.
Reza is under indictment on the following charges:
Possession or promotion of child pornography, 30 counts
Possession with intent to promote child pornography, two counts
Aggravated sexual assault of a child, five counts
Continuous sexual abuse of young child or children
Reza is alleged to have committed most of the crimes in 2017, and it appears there is one alleged assault victim. The pornographic images, which appear to be from an Android phone, depict one or more prepubescent female being raped and other acts of lewd exhibition or sexual assault.
Reza is alleged to have touched the girl’s private parts and raped her multiple times between Dec. 26, 2016 and April 1, 2017, according to an indictment.
Reza was arrested April 26, 2017 following an investigation by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. According to an article published by The Times, investigators received a report that a 10-year-old child had been sexually abused by Reza.
The alleged abuse reportedly took place at Reza’s residence in the 100 block of Fawn Run, where investigators executed a search warrant and collected evidence.
After his April 26, 2017 arrest, Reza posted a $50,000 bond, according to jail records. After his indictment, he was arrested May 3, 2017 and released four months later.
Motions to revoke Reza’s bonds were filed in 2018. One of the motions alleges that Reza failed to report to the Kerr County Probation Office in April and May 2018 and failed to submit to random urinalysis drug testing those same months.
Reza’s hired attorney, Clay B. Steadman, filed a motion to withdraw as legal counsel in June 2018. The motion states that Reza did not appear at his pretrial hearing that month, and the court had issued a warrant for the defendant’s arrest. Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr., 198th district judge, granted Steadman’s motion in October 2018.
