Tropical Storm Delta strengthens quickly over the Caribbean Monday afternoon.
Delta was a tropical depression yesterday, but has rapidly intensified Monday into a strong tropical storm.
Delta likely becomes a hurricane over the next 24 hours.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, Delta was located about 165 miles south of Jamaica and is moving west at 7 mph.
NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently en route to this developing storm system.
Delta should gradually curve to the west-northwest later today and tonight.
Delta may directly impact the Cayman Islands Tuesday and approach western Cuba and the Yucatan Channel Tuesday afternoon and evening.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, Delta has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph with higher gusts.
Delta should continue strengthening and is expected to become a hurricane tonight.
Storm surge levels of 2 to 4 feet are expected across the coast of western Cuba.
Hurricane conditions are expected across western Cuba by late Tuesday afternoon.
Maximum rainfall totals up to 8 inches are possible across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and western Cuba with flash flooding and mudslides possible in these areas.
The system could impact the Gulf coast of the United States later this week.
