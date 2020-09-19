Visiting Comfort used more big plays on Friday night to beat 4A Uvalde.
Jose Herrera took the opening kickoff and raced 83 yards for a touchdown.
The victory moved the Bobcats to 4-0 on the season. It was another big night for senior running back Chris Rodriguez, who scored two first half rushing touchdowns, and sealed the Bobcats’ win with a 28-yard run with 36 seconds left in the third quarter.
This was another step up in class against a larger opponent in Uvalde, which played in Tivy’s district last season.
The Bobcats also got a big night offensively from quarterback Oscar Falcon, who threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Herrera.
Comfort held a 20-14 lead at halftime, and the defense played well in the second half to limit Uvalde.
