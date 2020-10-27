Our Lady of the Hills lost to Keystone in three sets Monday afternoon 16-25, 19-25 and 16-25.
OLH was led by Lucy Fritz who had 11 kills and six digs.
Akemi Gutierrez and Jess Mendiola had 11 digs and Fey Jung had five blocks for the Lady Hawks.
Hannah Briley also had three digs and one kill for OLH.
OLH Head Coach Alison Sheriff said, "We competed so much more than the first time we played them."
The Lady Hawks are set to advance to the playoffs despite the loss and the team and times are yet to be determined.
