Tuesday weather
NOAA-WPC-NWS

Drought conditions persist across the Hill Country this week. Little or no rainfall is in the forecast for the next six to seven days.  

Warmer temperatures will combine with occasionally gusty winds and low humidity. This creates elevated wildfire and grassfire dangers across the Hill Country throughout the work week.

SUNNY AND WARM TUESDAY

Sunshine and low humidity is in the forecast Tuesday. High temperatures climb into the middle 70s.

Fire dangers will be critical during the day with winds out of the north at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph are expected during the afternoon hours.

Rapidly spreading grass fires are possible. It’s a no burn day across the region.

PATCHY FROST OVERNIGHT

Clear skies and very dry air should promote rapid cooling after sunset Tuesday.

Winds become light overnight. Low temperatures drop into the middle and upper 30s. A few locations could briefly drop to near the freezing point of 32 degrees. No clouds or precipitation is expected.

EXPECT 80S ON WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is looking mostly sunny and very warm. South winds and low humidity will push temperatures into the lower and middle 80s across the local area.  

The winds become occasionally gusty at 10 to 20 mph.

 Elevated fire dangers exist across the Hill Country, especially during the afternoon hours.

PATCHY LATE NIGHT CLOUDS

Patchy late night clouds develop overnight Wednesday through daybreak Thursday. Low temperatures bottom out between 45 and 50 degrees.

South winds remain on the gusty side at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

WARMEST DAY OF THE SEASON 

Thursday appears to be the warmest day of the season so far. Highs end up in the middle 80s with critical fire dangers possible.

Winds become southwest at 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours.  

SLIM CHANCE OF SHOWERS THIS WEEKEND

There is a very low chance we could see a few showers and storms Saturday and Sunday.  Rain chances are less than 20 percent, and it favors areas north and east of Kerrville.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.