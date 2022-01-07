A roller coaster ride in temperatures will continue this weekend and early next week across the Hill Country.
South winds keep humidity values higher Saturday with a slight chance of showers, mainly during the first part of the day. Rainfall totals, if any, should remain light.
A cold front traverses the area Sunday. This switches winds to the north and drier air filters in Sunday afternoon. It should be colder Sunday night into Monday.
MORNING CLOUDS, HUMID ON SATURDAY
Morning clouds and fog are expected Saturday morning. A few showers and a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out Saturday. Fog may hang around through the lunch hour before thinning out during the afternoon.
High temperatures warm into the middle and upper 60s if we clear out enough. Some locations could stay between 60 and 64 degrees where clouds are stubborn to burn off.
South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph throughout the day.
FOG AND CLOUDS SATURDAY NIGHT
Drier air gradually filters across the area Saturday night. Moisture levels may remain just high enough for areas of fog to develop Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Lows drop into the lower and middle 40s. Winds become southwest overnight.
WINDY AND DRIER SUNDAY, FIRE DANGERS POSSIBLE
Dry air and gusty north winds filter across the area Sunday. Grassfire and wildfire dangers will increase due to gusty winds and lower humidity values. Highs warm into the upper 60s. Winds become north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Mid and high level clouds are possible Sunday. Rain is not expected.
COLDER SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy skies and chilly overnight lows between 30 and 35 degrees are expected Sunday night. North winds continue, but should taper off by daybreak Monday.
MID WEEK RAIN CHANCES
Moisture levels increase, and a few disturbances could bring us an opportunity for showers Wednesday and Thursday.
