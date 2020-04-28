For weeks, restaurant owners in Kerr County have been anxiously awaiting a return to some sort of normal sense of business, and that might come on Friday.
With the Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to reopen restaurants on Friday, Kerr County restaurants are expected to be open to at least 50% capacity — twice the capacity of restaurants in surrounding urban counties. That seems likely considering the county’s rural standing and just five confirmed cases of COVID-19 — just two are active — based on Abbott’s order from Monday.
During Tuesday night’s Kerrville city council meeting, City Manager Mark McDaniel said he anticipated that Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly was putting together the required statements that would allow restaurants to open with 50% capacity.
The move to reopen not only impacts restaurants but retail establishments and the River Hills Mall. Anchor store Belk said it would begin reopening stores on Friday, while JCPenney has not said when it will reopen stores.
It would be a welcome development for more than 20 restaurants that formed the Kerr County Independent Restaurant Owners Association to lobby Abbott to reopen restaurants faster. McDaniel said the city is working to help restaurant owners and operators better understand the state’s rules when it comes to reopening.
Kelly told The Kerrville Daily Times on Tuesday afternoon the county was working to complete the forms to send to the governor, who has to approve each county’s exemption to his initial mandate of 25% capacity for restaurants.
Debbie LaFour, along with her daughter Leigh Ann Krueger, have been working on plans to reopen their riverside restaurant, which has been operating in Kerrville for 37 years, with all of the new restrictions in place.
“We’ve started moving the tables,” Krueger said. “We anticipated some of these changes.”
Those changes require plenty of adherence to sanitation, hygiene and social distancing in order to stay open. Some businesses that derive 51% of their income from alcohol sales will not be able to reopen, even if they serve food, McDaniel said.
On Tuesday, Rep. Chip Roy, who serves most of the Hill Country in the 21st District of the U.S. House of Representatives, visited with the newly formed Kerr County Independent Restaurant Owners Association to explain to them what’s going on with the Paycheck Protection Program, and other federal initiatives to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
While not a skeptic of the virulence of COVID-19, Roy has been among some of the most vocal advocates of a quick reopening of the economy in the wake of the pandemic.
“I want to applaud the governor, for being one of the leaders nationwide, for saying that we need to be more open,” Roy said to about 20 people who were gathered in the banquet hall at Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q in Kerrville. “I probably, personally, would have preferred a more aggressive opening. More of a let people decide approach. Let people vote with their feet.”
Many of those who attended also expressed frustration with the lockdown, and wanting to know if it would ever happen again. Others said they were concerned about potential food shortages.
The owners assembled on Tuesday at Buzzies, including LaFour and Krueger, were part of a wide range of operations from small cafes to food trucks who have all watched helplessly as the pandemic lockdowns have shuttered their businesses.
“I’m down about 80%,” said Francisco Espinoza, owner of the downtown Mexican restaurant, Francisco’s. In his 25 years of business, Espinoza has weathered significant changes to downtown including Peterson Hospital moving and Schreiner Department Store closing, but this has been a huge change.
“When those shut down, I stuck it out,” Espinoza said. “What else am I going to do.”
Next door to Espinoza’s restaurant, Tomasa O’Hern is ready to reopen her Korean barbecue restaurant, and she’s doing it with the mandated personal protective equipment and social distancing. Other restaurateurs are also ready to go.
“We are going to do what the governor is allowing us to do,” said Billy Gene’s owner Crystal Smith. “So, we will be open at 11 a.m. We will have our daily specials and we will be running our full menu, which we have been doing since we have been closed and only been doing takeout. We have already cleared out our dining room for spacing in between tables. We will be following the governor’s guidelines but people will be able to come in and enjoy being served.”
Not all restaurants or eateries are likely to survive even with the reopening plan. Hippie Chicks Bakery, located on Quinlan Street, announced that it’s closing for good on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.