Ingram girls volleyball coach Tony Vela Jr. knew that his team was going to be in a for a hostile night Friday against Blanco.
Just two weeks ago, Ingram rallied for an improbable five-set victory against Blanco in Ingram. Now, on the road, Ingram faced a hostile crowd, some rough officiating — in Vela’s estimation — and a strong bit of deja vu.
That familiar feeling for the Warriors was being down 12-8 in the fifth set. Somehow, the Warriors rallied to edge Blanco 17-15 in the final set. It was a victory that moved the Warriors, the No. 1-ranked team in the state 3A, to 24-0 on the season and gave them an outright district championship.
“We needed to play a match like this,” Vela Jr. said. “It was a hostile environment. It was their senior night. Blanco is a good team.”
If there has been a team that has stood toe-to-toe with the Warriors all season it has been Blanco.
“To be on the road and get this win is big,” said Vela Jr., providing a nod to the playoffs in the coming weeks, where Ingram will face possibly some long trips and hostile crowds.
It was the senior trio of Anna Crittenden, Makenna Gelsone and Karlie Bonam that led the way offensively. Anna Crittenden finished with 15 kills, 15 digs and 11 assists. Gelsone had 22 assists to go along with eight kills. Bonam had seven kills.and 12 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.