Ruth Parks Herrington, a longtime Kerrville resident, passed into God’s loving arms on October 23, 2020, at the age of 94. It was a life well-lived.
Ruth was born to George Parks and Myrtle Sue Oldham Parks on November 25, 1925, in McAllen, Texas. Ruth graduated from Clarksville High School in 1943 and attended Texarkana Business College. During World War II she was employed by the U.S. Department of Defense. After the war, she attended Abilene Christian College and dated the love of her life, Hillis Earl Herrington. They were married July 17, 1947, in Weslaco, Texas.
Ruth enjoyed her role as a dedicated and loving wife and as a caring, loving and nurturing mother to five children. She was very involved in all their daily activities.
Ruth and Earl made their home in Harlingen, Texas, before moving to Edinburg, Texas, in 1955. During that time, Ruth enjoyed selling advertising for the Rio Grande Valley Advertising Company.
Ruth completed her Bachelor of Science in Business Education at Pan American University in 1962. She taught Distributive Education at Edinburg High School for four years, where her DECA Club won Outstanding Chapter of the Year for Texas. They also won a national award for marketing research in collaboration with the Pan American College School of Business.
After moving to Longmont, Colorado, in 1969, Ruth received her Masters Degree in Distributive Education from Colorado State University. She taught at Frederick Colorado Junior High School for two years before working with her husband, Earl, at Mountain States Children’s Home in Longmont. When Earl and Ruth retired to Kerrville in 1985, Ruth taught Community Education classes for the KISD Community Education program, teaching keyboarding and computer classes to individuals trying to reenter the workforce.
Ruth always put the Lord first in her life. She and Earl were dedicated to teaching others about Christ. They were active members of the Riverside Church of Christ. Ruth found great joy in her studies of the Bible and developed Bible curriculum for classes of all ages through her series of “Knowing God.” Ruth embodied generous hospitality by always inviting church visitors and members to their home. Her strong and abiding faith in God was exemplified through her marriage and shared with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She loved her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and had a special place in her heart for each of them.
Although Ruth will be missed by so many, she leaves behind countless happy memories of a Christian life well-lived.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Earl Herrington; nine brothers and sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her loving sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Margie and Gil Hamilton, Scottsdale, Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her children, Diane and Bob Green of Kerrville, David and Kathleen Herrington of Katy, Dennis and Andrea Herrington of Littleton, Colorado, Don and Gayla Herrington of Abilene, and Brian and Deborah Herrington of Carrollton. Grandchildren include Kim and Austin Clarkson, Brandon Green, Megan Herrington, Chase and Sara Herrington, Sarah and Zachary Shaner, Lara Herrington, Rachel and Rob Schuster, Gregory and Whitney Love Herrington, Christopher and Lindsay Herrington, Whitney Herrington, Rebecca and Chris Faulkner, Jason and Stephanie Herrington and Jeremy and Angela Herrington. Great-grandchildren include Reid and Westin Clarkson; Jaeley and Ryleigh Herrington; Mia, Liam, Logan and Mairi Herrington; Bella Gracie Janney; Alexis Shaner; Ruby Herrington; Hillis Hunter, Heidi and Hazel Herrington; Peyton, James and Jonah Faulkner; and Kennedy Ruth and Ainsley Herrington.
The family would like to thank Teresa Carter and Cynthia Ornales for all the kindness and loving care every day for the past year. Thank you also to New Century Hospice, Peterson Home Health and the Brookdale Skilled Nursing facility.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in her honor to the Mountain States Children’s Home in Longmont, Colorado, 14780 N. 107th St., Longmont, Colorado 80504; or Riverside Church of Christ, 625 Harper Road, Kerrville, Texas 78028.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.